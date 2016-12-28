Zacks: Gordmans Stores Inc. (GMAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gordmans Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:GMAN) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Gordmans Stores an industry rank of 48 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gordmans Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Gordmans Stores (NASDAQ:GMAN) opened at 0.6997 on Friday. Gordmans Stores has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.63 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Gordmans Stores (NASDAQ:GMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company earned $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. Gordmans Stores had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gordmans Stores will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gordmans Stores stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Gordmans Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:GMAN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,814 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 13.61% of Gordmans Stores worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/zacks-gordmans-stores-inc-gman-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1134379.html.

About Gordmans Stores

Gordmans Stores, Inc is an everyday value price department store, operating as a hybrid of specialty, department store and off-price retailers. The Company’s merchandise assortment includes apparel and footwear for men, women and children, accessories, fragrances and home fashions. It offers products for women, baby and kids, juniors and men.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gordmans Stores (GMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gordmans Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gordmans Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.