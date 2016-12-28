Yelp Inc. (YELP) Director Sells $145,200.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) opened at 39.95 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.13 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Yelp had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm earned $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.74 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1,840.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 526,360 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 499,239 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 26.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,265 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Yelp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

