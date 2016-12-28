Yara International ASA (YARIY) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) opened at 38.78 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA is a provider of nitrogen fertilizers and industrial applications. The Company offers a range of nitrogen and specialty chemicals along with carbon dioxide (CO2), dry ice and civil explosives solutions. The Company operates through three operating segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production.
