BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) opened at 38.78 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yara International ASA (YARIY) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/yara-international-asa-yariy-lifted-to-outperform-at-bmo-capital-markets/1134373.html.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a provider of nitrogen fertilizers and industrial applications. The Company offers a range of nitrogen and specialty chemicals along with carbon dioxide (CO2), dry ice and civil explosives solutions. The Company operates through three operating segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.