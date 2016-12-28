Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $110.77 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.62.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 88.24 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

In related news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $4,224,561.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,314,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Boone Wayson bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.83 per share, with a total value of $3,518,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,298.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 140.0% in the second quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

