Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) Position Maintained by Marquette Asset Management Inc.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. held its stake in Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,572 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Williams Partners L.P. accounts for about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Partners L.P. were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Williams Partners L.P. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Partners L.P. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $83,760,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 919,298 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.30 billion. Williams Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners L.P. had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Partners L.P. will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) Position Maintained by Marquette Asset Management Inc.” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/williams-partners-l-p-wpz-position-maintained-by-marquette-asset-management-inc/1135107.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPZ. Stephens assumed coverage on Williams Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Partners L.P. from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners L.P. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

About Williams Partners L.P.

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.