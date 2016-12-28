Whitnell & Co. Has $3,473,000 Position in Aflac Inc. (AFL)

Whitnell & Co. lowered its stake in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.2% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2,617.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aflac by 51.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,301 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.06. Aflac Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Inc. will post $6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $68,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $736,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,131.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company engaged in is supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). Aflac’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

