WestRock Co. (WRK) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in WestRock Co. (NYSE:WRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 61.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co. (NYSE:WRK) traded down 1.42% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,035 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.79 billion. WestRock Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company earned $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock Co. will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/westrock-co-wrk-shares-sold-by-kanawha-capital-management-llc/1135087.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. lifted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $5,300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 23,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,213,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

Westrock Company is a provider of packaging solutions and manufactures containerboard and paperboard. The Company’s operating segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, and Land and Development. The Company operates in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock Co. (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.