Westpac Banking Corp Sells 81,490 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,490 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics Corp. were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,702,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in United Therapeutics Corp. by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,273,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,445,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in United Therapeutics Corp. by 13.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,141,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,832,000 after buying an additional 258,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics Corp. by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,461,000 after buying an additional 121,355 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Corp. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,718,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,040,000 after buying an additional 193,004 shares during the period.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.70. 270,788 shares of the company were exchanged. United Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44.

United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.98. United Therapeutics Corp. had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business earned $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corp. will post $16.23 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/westpac-banking-corp-sells-81490-shares-of-united-therapeutics-corp-uthr/1134846.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

In other United Therapeutics Corp. news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $170,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,432.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics Corp.

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.