Vetr Inc. Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $84.31 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $311.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vetr Inc. Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Hold” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/vetr-inc-upgrades-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-to-hold/1134421.html.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 602,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 398,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,295,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,625,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.