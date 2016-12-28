Vetr Inc. Upgrades GameStop Corp. (GME) to “Sell”

Vetr upgraded shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $22.90 price objective on the stock.

GME has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corp. set a $37.00 target price on GameStop Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded GameStop Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) opened at 25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. by 8.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

