Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $103.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial Inc. initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.65.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 75.19 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.65 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $127.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $568,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,021,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,062 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $460,540.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $14,876,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,492,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,187,000 after buying an additional 144,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

