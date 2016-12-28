Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 385,850 Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,604,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 72,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $501 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc. will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Mortimer B. Fuller III sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $2,000,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,684.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $862,129.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,611 shares in the company, valued at $27,547,525.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates over 120 freight railroads across the world, which are organized in approximately 10 regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In the United States, the Company has over eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Ohio Valley, Pacific and Southern.

