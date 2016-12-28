Vascular Solutions Inc. (VASC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vascular Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Solutions Inc. manufactures, markets and sells the Vascular Solutions Duett sealing device, which enables cardiologists and radiologists to rapidly seal the puncture site following catheterization procedures such as angiography, angioplasty and stenting. Its product combines a simple balloon catheter delivery mechanism with a powerful, proprietary procoagulant. The company believes its product offers advantages over both manual compression and the three other FDA-approved devices used to seal the puncture site following the catheterization. “

VASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vascular Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 price target on Vascular Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered Vascular Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Feltl & Co. lowered Vascular Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) traded up 0.18% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,072 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Vascular Solutions has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $978.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Vascular Solutions had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Solutions will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vascular Solutions news, VP Chad Kugler sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $102,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VASC. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Solutions during the second quarter worth $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vascular Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Solutions during the third quarter worth $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Vascular Solutions by 129.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Solutions during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Solutions

Vascular Solutions, Inc is a medical device company focused on bringing clinically advanced solutions to the market for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The Company’s product line consists of devices and services that are sold to interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, electrophysiologists and vein practices around the world.

