Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (VNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vanguard is an independent natural gas and oil company, focused on the acquisition, exploitation and development of natural gas and oil properties. Vanguard’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing natural gas reserves located in the southern portion of the Appalachian Basin, primarily in southeast Kentucky and northeast Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. cut Vanguard Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Hilliard Lyons raised Vanguard Natural Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann cut Vanguard Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut Vanguard Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vanguard Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of Vanguard Natural Resources (NASDAQ:VNR) traded up 3.018% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.785. The stock had a trading volume of 398,765 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The firm’s market cap is $103.20 million. Vanguard Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vanguard Natural Resources (NASDAQ:VNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanguard Natural Resources will post ($5.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Natural Resources by 109.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,235,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Natural Resources by 290,677.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 872,031 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Natural Resources by 135.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 252,681 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

About Vanguard Natural Resources

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company owns properties, and oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in over 10 operating basins: the Green River Basin in Wyoming; the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the Gulf Coast Basin in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama; the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and North Texas; the Piceance Basin in Colorado; the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana; the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas and Oklahoma; the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana; the Wind River Basin in Wyoming, and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

