Utilitywise PLC (UTW) Insider Sells £19,400 in Stock

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) insider Paul Hailes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.38), for a total value of £19,400 ($23,832.92).

Shares of Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) opened at 199.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.54. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 155.57 million. Utilitywise PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 112.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 200.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Utilitywise PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/utilitywise-plc-utw-insider-sells-19400-in-stock/1134369.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 222 ($2.73) price target on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Utilitywise PLC from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 217.75 ($2.68).

Utilitywise PLC Company Profile

Utilitywise Plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancies. The Company specializes in energy procurement and energy management services for businesses. It provides an account care service and offers a range of products and services designed to assist customers manage their energy consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Utilitywise PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilitywise PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.