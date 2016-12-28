Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) Stake Decreased by IronBridge Capital Management LP

IronBridge Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,949,000 after buying an additional 239,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,504,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,195,000 after buying an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 10.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 552,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) traded down 2.77% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,896 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. Universal Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $110.97.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products Inc. will post $4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Benton sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $140,302.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,482 shares in the company, valued at $972,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael F. Mordell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $182,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets: retail, construction and industrial. Its industrial market serves as industrial manufacturers and other customers for packaging, material handling and other applications.

