United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Receives GBX 981.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 981.25 ($12.05).

UU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 975 ($11.98) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Investec raised shares of United Utilities Group PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.69) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,150 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.78) target price on shares of United Utilities Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.76) target price on shares of United Utilities Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) opened at 900.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 890.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 956.60. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 853.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,065.55. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.14 billion.

United Utilities Group PLC Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs.

