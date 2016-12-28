United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.56.
Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 116.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $87.30 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 195.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.52%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.
