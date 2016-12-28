United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Sells $49,798.80 in Stock

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) VP Tony Verzura sold 46,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $49,798.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Tony Verzura sold 60,738 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $66,204.42.

On Friday, December 2nd, Tony Verzura sold 40,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tony Verzura sold 47,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $59,690.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tony Verzura sold 10,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Tony Verzura sold 43,170 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $28,923.90.

On Monday, October 10th, Tony Verzura sold 53,964 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $27,521.64.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tony Verzura sold 57,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $26,220.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tony Verzura sold 39,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $10,920.00.

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) opened at 1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $76.05 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/united-cannabis-corp-cnab-vp-sells-49798-80-in-stock/1134604.html.

About United Cannabis Corp

United Cannabis Corporation is engaged in medical spa management business. The Company focuses on providing products, services and intellectual property to the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana infused products.

