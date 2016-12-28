UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. cut UMB Financial Corp. to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded up 0.08% on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. UMB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.58%.

In other UMB Financial Corp. news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $89,166.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp. by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp. by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

