Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $347,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4,388.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,830,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,844,000 after buying an additional 3,745,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 73.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,804,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,504,000 after buying an additional 2,888,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 65.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,487,000 after buying an additional 2,729,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $169,614,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 58.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after buying an additional 1,433,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) opened at 62.44 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. KeyCorp began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.69 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

