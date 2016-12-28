Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company’s captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses. “
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) opened at 28.61 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.23.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.
In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 461,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $9,772,177.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 563.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,046,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 54.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 107.0% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 12,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after buying an additional 6,421,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns a range of businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.