Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company’s captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) opened at 28.61 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/trinity-industries-inc-trn-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1134650.html.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 461,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $9,772,177.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 563.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,046,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 54.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 107.0% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 12,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after buying an additional 6,421,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns a range of businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.