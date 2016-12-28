Transocean’s (RIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zephirin Group

Zephirin Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zephirin Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Transocean from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Transocean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Transocean has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $59,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,169,159 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $418,160,000 after buying an additional 5,238,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $44,136,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Transocean by 50.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,647,477 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $114,708,000 after buying an additional 3,225,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 90.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,347,616 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after buying an additional 3,014,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

