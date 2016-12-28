Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite a difficult operating backdrop, Transocean has managed to beat estimates in each of the last 13 quarters. The offshore rig company's outperformance has been due to sustained cost cuts and impressive revenue efficiency. The recent agreement by OPEC has further lifted the sentiment in the stock, which has rallied more than 63% in the past three months, handily outperforming the Zacks categorized ’Oil & Gas-Drilling' industry. As it is, we are a fan of Transocean's technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet , strong backlog and considerable pricing power. Finally, with a broad client base that includes most of the exploration and production biggies, we believe Transocean offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transocean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Vetr lowered shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.43 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Transocean from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Transocean has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,668 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $5,523,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

