Toro Oil & Gas Ltd (TOO) Receives $3.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toro Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE:TOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Toro Oil & Gas (NYSE:TOO) opened at 5.12 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $732.46 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Toro Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
Toro Oil & Gas (NYSE:TOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.18 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toro Oil & Gas will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toro Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toro Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Toro Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Toro Oil & Gas by 2,881.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its position in Toro Oil & Gas by 9.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.
Toro Oil & Gas Company Profile
