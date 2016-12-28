Torchmark Corp. (TMK) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Torchmark Corp. were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Torchmark Corp. by 2,706.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torchmark Corp. during the second quarter worth about $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Torchmark Corp. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Torchmark Corp. by 199.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 417,658 shares of the stock traded hands. Torchmark Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02.

Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Torchmark Corp. had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $990 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Torchmark Corp. will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Torchmark Corp.’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of Torchmark Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Torchmark Corp. in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Torchmark Corp. news, VP Ben Lutek sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,377,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corp. Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

