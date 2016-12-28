Tiverton Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,114 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 265.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 1.44% on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 42,369 shares of the stock traded hands. SPS Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.49 and a beta of 1.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. First Analysis began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 15,968 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $993,848.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions. The Company provides integrations and retail performance analytics across the world. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enables suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers to place, manage and fulfill orders.

