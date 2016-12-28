Tiverton Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 77.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,676 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac Holdings were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Generac Holdings by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. 280,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.10 million. Generac Holdings had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Generac Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Generac Holdings news, EVP Russell S. Minick sold 42,871 shares of Generac Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,785,148.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 26,685 shares of Generac Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $1,100,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac Holdings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of a range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. The other engine powered products that the Company designs and manufactures include light towers, which provide temporary lighting for various end markets; commercial and industrial mobile heaters used in the oil and gas, construction and other industrial markets, and a product line of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial use.

