Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,914 Shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,914 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,928,209 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,180,000 after buying an additional 1,775,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,620,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,907,000 after buying an additional 12,881,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,992,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,272,000 after buying an additional 244,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,420,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,787,000 after buying an additional 286,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,097,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,885,000 after buying an additional 298,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,821 shares. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Applied Materials Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $33.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials Inc. will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corp. set a $35.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

In other news, insider Gary E. Dickerson sold 229,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $6,831,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

