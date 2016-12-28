TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Carter’s Inc. (CRI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,855,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,898,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,006,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,417.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 480,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after buying an additional 449,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) opened at 90.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.39. Carter’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $901 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.99 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s Inc. will post $5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/timessquare-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-carters-inc-cri/1134669.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $115.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,700 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,929,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International. Its international segment includes Company-operated retail stores, wholesale and online operations in addition to royalty income from its international licensees.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.