BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TIER REIT Inc (OTCMKTS:TIER) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded TIER REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

TIER REIT (OTCMKTS:TIER) opened at 16.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $804.45 million. TIER REIT has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

TIER REIT (OTCMKTS:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Analysts expect that TIER REIT will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/tier-reit-inc-tier-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets/1134371.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In other news, Director George Ronald Witten bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $291,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIER. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TIER REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in TIER REIT by 114.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TIER REIT during the third quarter worth $508,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TIER REIT during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TIER REIT by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing and operating a portfolio of office properties in certain markets of the United States. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through Tier Operating Partnership LP. The Company holds interests in approximately 30 operating office properties, over two non-operating properties and a development property located in approximately 20 markets across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.