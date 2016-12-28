Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. by 19.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. by 43.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 420,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. by 361.8% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,191,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,187,000 after buying an additional 1,716,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 73,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) opened at 44.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. Thomson Reuters Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp. had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp. will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

