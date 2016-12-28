Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stake Decreased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 120,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) traded down 0.67% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 746,485 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $160.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stake Decreased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-stake-decreased-by-moody-lynn-lieberson-llc/1134840.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cleveland Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corp. set a $180.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.