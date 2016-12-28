The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,587,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,763,471,000 after buying an additional 633,253 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,722,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $809,954,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,105,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $695,080,000 after buying an additional 122,777 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,344,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $425,011,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,343,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,928,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.40. 3,895,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Walt Disney Co. has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $107.21. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

WARNING: “The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/the-walt-disney-co-dis-stake-boosted-by-trust-co-of-virginia-va/1134830.html.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.65 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $96,764.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,184.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.