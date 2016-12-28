The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $75,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 95.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) opened at 105.17 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Co. has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $107.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

