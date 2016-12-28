The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 126.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 152,045 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.10. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business operations are property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. The Company’s Commercial Lines product suite provides agents and customers with products designed for small, middle and specialized markets.

