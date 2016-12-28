The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dixie Group Inc. is a leading carpet and rug manufacturer and supplier to higher-end residential and commercial customers serviced by Masland Carpets and Fabrica International, to consumers through major retailers under the Bretlin, Globaltex and Alliance Mills brands and to the factory-built housing and recreational vehicle markets through Carriage Carpets. Dixie’s Candlewick Yarns serves specialty carpet yarn customers.(PR) “

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) opened at 3.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The firm’s market cap is $57.89 million. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The Dixie Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Dixie Group will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/the-dixie-group-inc-dxyn-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1134556.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 148,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 93.2% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.