Textron Inc. (TXT) Stake Maintained by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D held its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 397.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Textron by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 236,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1,651.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 203,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 192,286 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Textron by 165.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 527,963 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Textron had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. Textron Aviation manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

