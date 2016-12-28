Tesco PLC (TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Tesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesco PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY) opened at 7.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

