Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Shares Sold by IronBridge Capital Management LP

IronBridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tenneco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 89.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tenneco by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenneco by 50.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) traded down 2.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 232,520 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Tenneco had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post $5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other Tenneco news, insider Josep Fornos sold 21,077 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,399,302.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

