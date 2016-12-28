Teachers Advisors LLC Has $21,068,000 Position in Invesco PLC (IVZ)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PLC were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 270,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 17.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 252.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 374,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) traded down 1.89% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,498 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.87. Invesco PLC has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco PLC had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco PLC will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Invesco PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Invesco PLC in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Invesco PLC in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Invesco PLC news, insider Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $4,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,919.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Taylor sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $4,386,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent global investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It operates in the investment management segment.

