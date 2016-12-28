TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 45.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 97.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 41.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 874,975 shares of the company traded hands. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-shares-bought-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department/1134866.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,797,533.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,027,702.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company, which designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Company’s segments manufacture and distribute its products and solutions to a range of end markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.