TD Securities Analysts Give TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL) a C$3.50 Price Target

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGL. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on TransGlobe Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransGlobe Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) opened at 2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s market cap is $163.18 million.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is an oil exploration and production company. The Company’s activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt). The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. The Company is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties.

