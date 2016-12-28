Taylor Wealth Management Partners Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 2.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,301.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 441,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The stock’s market cap is $3.04 billion. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company earned $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.07 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, COO Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $276,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,993.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

