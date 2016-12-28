Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 128,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 359.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 1,783,067 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,781,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 745,567 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,267,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 587,618 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,101,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,282,000 after buying an additional 437,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) traded down 3.88% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 405.28% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm earned $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Cos. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of enzymes segment. This segment also includes research and development, and bulk rHuPH20 manufacturing activities conducted under its collaborative agreements with third parties, and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

