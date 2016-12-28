Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Gabelli cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE:TMHC) opened at 19.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.48. Taylor Morrison Home Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a real estate development company, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. The Company is engaged in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities with operations geographically focused in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and its acquired divisions in Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina.

