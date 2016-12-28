Targacept Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Targacept in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Targacept (NASDAQ:CBIO) opened at 0.6599 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Targacept has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.94 million.

Targacept (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Targacept had a negative net margin of 4,012.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targacept will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/targacept-inc-cbio-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1134440.html.

About Targacept

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targacept (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targacept Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targacept Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.