Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 502.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after buying an additional 973,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 35.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,687,000 after buying an additional 430,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,356,000 after buying an additional 392,652 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,966,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) traded down 0.25% on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 123,584 shares of the company were exchanged. National Health Investors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 68.03% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm earned $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc. will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 84.11%.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

