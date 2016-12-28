Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $4,197,000 Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. maintained its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMC. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 225.5% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 31.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 1,290.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,426,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded down 2.54% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 511,505 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.55. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm earned $779.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.56 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $41.09 to $42.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

