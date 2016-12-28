SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. manufactures metallurgical coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is based in Lisle, Illinois. “

Separately, FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) opened at 19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXCP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 107.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged primarily in producing coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. The Company also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. Its Domestic Coke segment consists of the Haverhill Coke Company LLC, Middletown Coke Company, LLC and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC cokemaking and heat recovery operations in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively.

